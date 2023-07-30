Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Short Interest Up 23.6% in July

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 19.6 %

Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,226,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,460. The stock has a market cap of $285.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.94. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 567.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rigetti Computing will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 40,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $57,030.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $38,054.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 83,599 shares of company stock worth $91,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

