Reviewing Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) & Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sweetgreen and Kona Grill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $470.11 million 3.34 -$190.44 million ($1.41) -10.00 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Kona Grill has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sweetgreen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

72.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sweetgreen and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 6 2 0 2.25 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus price target of $12.13, suggesting a potential downside of 14.01%.

Volatility and Risk

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -30.29% -25.84% -17.00% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kona Grill beats Sweetgreen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

