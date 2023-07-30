Reviewing nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) & Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF)

Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) and nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legend Power Systems and nVent Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Power Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) -3.31 nVent Electric $2.95 billion 2.98 $399.80 million $2.53 21.03

nVent Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Legend Power Systems. Legend Power Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than nVent Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.4% of nVent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of nVent Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Legend Power Systems and nVent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Power Systems N/A N/A N/A nVent Electric 14.41% 16.08% 8.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Legend Power Systems and nVent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A nVent Electric 0 1 3 0 2.75

nVent Electric has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.03%. Given nVent Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe nVent Electric is more favorable than Legend Power Systems.

Summary

nVent Electric beats Legend Power Systems on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment offers fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures; and engineered electrical and fastening products. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people; and provides thermal management systems comprising heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. It sells its products under the CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER brands. The company markets its products through electrical distributors, data center contractors, original equipment manufacturers, and maintenance contractors. It serves the energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

