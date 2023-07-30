ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,992 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of ResMed worth $20,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ResMed by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,020,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,020,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.64, for a total value of $356,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at $21,666,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,476 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,802. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RMD traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,237. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.63 and a 200 day moving average of $220.11. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.04 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

