Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Raised by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,500,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 50,093 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $151.50. 1,249,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,824. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $155.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day moving average of $137.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.27.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

