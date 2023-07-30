Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.06

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.06 and traded as high as $40.69. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 155,477 shares trading hands.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

