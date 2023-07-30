RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Holdings Trimmed by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,002 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe comprises approximately 5.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 1.67% of RenaissanceRe worth $146,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 197.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $189.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.71. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

