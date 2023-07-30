Relay Token (RELAY) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $8.66 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

