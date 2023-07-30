ReddCoin One Day Volume Reaches $2,474.40 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $2,474.40 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.19 or 0.00323991 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00021769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013455 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000467 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

