Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Raymond James by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,652,000 after buying an additional 1,653,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,984,000 after buying an additional 837,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,433,000 after buying an additional 591,327 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.18. 927,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,480. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.71.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

