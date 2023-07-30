Raymond James Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $240.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.48.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.7 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $223.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.87. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,031 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.