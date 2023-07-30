Raymond James Cuts Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $50.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.44.

Shares of SLGN opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. Silgan has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 234.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,087.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

