Raymond James Boosts Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $68.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.