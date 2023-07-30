Rather & Kittrell Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 381,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 516.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 53,038 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,345,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 128,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 364,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

