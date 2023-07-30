Rather & Kittrell Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after buying an additional 3,104,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,121,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,901,000 after buying an additional 617,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,694 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,008,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

