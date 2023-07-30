Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $990,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FREL. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 127,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,757. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.