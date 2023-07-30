Radio Caca Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.53 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $37.61 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

