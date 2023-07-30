QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $172.24 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00150497 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $339.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

