Quant (QNT) Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $113.10 or 0.00385525 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $26.89 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quant has traded up 11% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001223 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.
Quant Token Profile
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Quant
