Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Issued By DA Davidson

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Busey in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get First Busey alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Busey Price Performance

First Busey Announces Dividend

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,483.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 237.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.