PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $86.01.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

