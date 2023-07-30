Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Proto Labs Price Performance
PRLB opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $858.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.21.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $125.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
