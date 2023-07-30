Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Proto Labs Price Performance

PRLB opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $858.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $125.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

Proto Labs Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Proto Labs by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 8.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 34.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

