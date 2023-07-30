ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Sold by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,097,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,976 shares during the period. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC owned approximately 3.69% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $36,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.