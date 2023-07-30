Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-$6.43 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.8 %

PG stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.41. 9,397,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,229. The company has a market capitalization of $368.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.26.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11,304.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 599,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,819 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 163,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 333,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.