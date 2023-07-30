Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Procter & Gamble updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-$6.43 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,397,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.26. The company has a market cap of $368.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,647,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 11,304.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 599,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

