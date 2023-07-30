Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
NASDAQ PDEX opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 9.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pro-Dex
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.