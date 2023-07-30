Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 9.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pro-Dex by 13.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.