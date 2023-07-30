Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Position Raised by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Privia Health Group accounts for about 1.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.61% of Privia Health Group worth $19,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $296,090.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,661,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,373,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,426,573 shares of company stock worth $553,277,557 in the last 90 days. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $26.98. 678,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,710. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 245.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

