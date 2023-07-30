Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in July

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

PMREF traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 719. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.27. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$11.68.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.