Premia Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.81 Million (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last week, Premia has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $5,172.18 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

