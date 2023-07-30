PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Cut by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries makes up about 2.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $145.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,577. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

