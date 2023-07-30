Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.42% of Portillo’s worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTLO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTLO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

NASDAQ PTLO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,263. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.01.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.58 million. Research analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

