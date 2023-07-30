Pocket Network Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $25.80 million and $76,513.89 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

