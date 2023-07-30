PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,273,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 759,305 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,161,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 674,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 371.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 701,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 552,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 218,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,784. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $251.03 million, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 2.34.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $83.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

