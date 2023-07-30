PlatonCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.16 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, PlatonCoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One PlatonCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on major exchanges. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $83.83 million and approximately $0.16 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin launched on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

