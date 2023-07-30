Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $1.68. Pixelworks shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 69,618 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pixelworks Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

Pixelworks last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 32.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 77.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pixelworks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pixelworks by 13.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pixelworks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

