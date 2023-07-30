Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.01 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.02. The stock had a trading volume of 161,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,778. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.97. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $102.73 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $1,597,123.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $1,597,123.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $289,590.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,209.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock worth $2,156,042. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

