Piper Sandler Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $230.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXPI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.7 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $223.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,031. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

