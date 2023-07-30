Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.64. 88,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,305. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 333,285 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,957 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 84,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 30,153 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 626.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 215,633 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.