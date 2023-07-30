Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of MHI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.64. 88,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,305. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
