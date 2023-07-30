Pictet North America Advisors SA Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,370,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $385,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

