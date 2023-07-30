Pictet North America Advisors SA Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,259,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,984,000 after buying an additional 37,175 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $146.71 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

