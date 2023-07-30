Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 146 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.63.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $381.90 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.96.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

