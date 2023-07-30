Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 184.2% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.2% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $368.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

