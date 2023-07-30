Pictet North America Advisors SA Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWC. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $35.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.