Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $82.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.