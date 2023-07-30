Pictet North America Advisors SA Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,128,000 after buying an additional 190,452 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in American Water Works by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after buying an additional 382,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,451,000 after buying an additional 82,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Down 1.0 %

AWK stock opened at $146.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

