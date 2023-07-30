Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires 6,595 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

