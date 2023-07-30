Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires 10,424 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 138.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,933,579. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 1.9 %

DHR opened at $260.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.79. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.