Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Short Interest Update

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 522,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 594.9 days.
Piaggio & C. Price Performance
OTCMKTS PIAGF remained flat at C$3.95 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.01. Piaggio & C. has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$4.50.
About Piaggio & C.
