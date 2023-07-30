Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Short Interest Update

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 522,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 594.9 days.

Piaggio & C. Price Performance

OTCMKTS PIAGF remained flat at C$3.95 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.01. Piaggio & C. has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$4.50.

About Piaggio & C.

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

