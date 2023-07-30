PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
PHX Energy Services Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of PHXHF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.70.
PHX Energy Services Increases Dividend
PHX Energy Services Company Profile
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
