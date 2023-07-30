Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,115 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average of $99.72. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

